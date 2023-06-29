Kick creates ads for Irish Navy

Kick has created a campaign for the Irish Naval Service as part of the ‘Be More’ recruitment platform for the Irish Defence Forces first rolled out last year. Called Ship, the campaign’s insight is that many attributes we value and qualities we admire – represented by words such as ‘mentor’, ‘leader’, and ‘guardian’ – can be found in one place.

That place is on board an Irish Naval Service ship.

Co-incidentally, as the ads show, the word ‘ship’ is added to other words to give them more impact. For example, ‘leadership’ and ‘kinship’. The balance between the emotive appeal of camaraderie and the scenes of the ship cutting through the seas is highlighted in the launch film, which was shot on the Irish Sea in May aboard the LE George Bernard Shaw.

The agency and production company Banjoman worked with Commander Frank O’Connor of the Naval Service and Commandant Lisa McMahon and their respective teams. The new campaign is intended to increase the number of recruits to the Irish Naval Service. Kick created television, video on demand, digital and social media assets for the Irish Navy.

To watch the ad click here

