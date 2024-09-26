Kick’s new Air Corps commercial goes to air

Creative agency Kick has launched its third campaign for the Irish Defence Forces, building on the ‘Be More’ recruitment platform. This time, the ads are for the Irish Air Corps, following earlier campaigns for the Naval Service and the broader Defence Forces. Titled ‘The Crew’, it is part of the wider branding strategy for the nation’s defence forces. It portrays the camaraderie, unity, and sense of purpose that define a career in the Air Corps.

By capturing the different roles involved in getting an aircraft into the air, the campaign aims to highlight the various career opportunities available, while conveying the pride and humanity at the heart of the Air Corps. The film shows that such a career is more than a job, with moments of camaraderie together with exciting, air-to-air sequences, offering potential recruits a glimpse into a life of adventure, teamwork, and purpose.

Recruits

Directed by Michael Geoghegan and produced by Gary Moore of Saturday Films, the film was shot over three days over the Irish Sea and at Casement Aerodrome. Working with Lt. Col. Maeve O’Grady, Comdt. Brian Lane, Capt. Neill Dunne, Capt. Colin Treacy and Lts. Aaron Bolas and Gavin Delaney, the ads are intended to increase recruits to the Irish Air Corps. To watch the new ad, click on https://we.tl/t-VPtOwF4sbk

Irish Air Corps ‘The Crew’

Agency: Kick

Client service director: John Breslin

Account manager: Jade Hanley

Strategic planner: Neil McKenna

Art director: Paudge Donaghy

Copywriter: Emmet Wright

Agency producer: Fiona McGarry

Director: Michael Geoghegan, Saturday Films

Producer: Gary Moore, Saturday Films

DOP: Narayan van Maele

Editor: Stevie Russell, Screen Scene

Sound: Dean Jones, Scimitar Sound