Kiely takes to TV market with BiggerStage

Former Virgin Media Television (VMTV) boss Pat Kiely has unveiled his new TV venture. Called BiggerStage, the company will develop content, commercial tie-ups and represent TV talent. Located in Dublin, BiggerStage plans to open an office in the UK later this month and is in talks with a number of agencies to establish a presence in North America.
Kiely is joined by Sean O’Riordan, ex-BBC and London-based Betty, part of All3Media; Jamie Macken, who worked with Core, RTÉ and SABC in South Africa and Jane Russell, founder of Outlaw Management, who joins BiggerStage with an existing talent roster. Outlaw’s clients included Deirdre O’Kane, Louise McSharry and RTÉ presenter Sarah McInerney.
The global audio-visual market is said to be worth over €100 billion annually.
Kiely replaced David McRedmond in charge of VMTV and was part of TV3’s launch team. He led the rebrand of TV3 to VMTV, the acquisition of UTV Ireland, and the launches of VMTV’s news service and sports channel. He worked in the media department of DDFH&B, which later became Mindshare, and at Saatchi & Saatchi’s Dublin office in Clonskeagh.
Pat Kiely (left) pictured with his BiggerStage colleagues Sean O’Riordan, Jamie Macken and Jane Russell in Merrion Square