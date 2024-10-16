Kilduff to head up Love Irish Food

Conor Kilduff is set to replace Kieran Rumley as executive director of Love Irish Food, the representative body for Irish-manufactured food and drink producers. Kilduff was previously managing director and vice president of customer development at Unilever Ireland and sales and marketing director at Keelings. Rumley, who took on the role at Love Irish Food 13 years ago after years in charge of marketing at Batchelors, will retire in December.

He will remain on as a non-executive director. Love Irish Food was founded in 2009 with the aim of helping consumers make informed choices about buying Irish manufactured food and drinks. It currently represents over 130 brands, which are both home and internationally-owned brands, including Ballymaloe, Club Orange, Ballygowan, Cadbury, Flahavan’s, Glenisk, Keelings and Tayto, together with UK-owned retail partner Tesco Ireland.

Love Irish Food is currently running ‘The Power of Love’ radio ads.

