King to step down from strategic role at Bord Bia

Bord Bia’s director of strategic insight and planning Helen King is to leave the State body responsible for promoting Irish food, drink and horticulture after almost two decades. She told Marketing.ie that she intends to pursue other interests. A highly-regarded strategist and planner, King first joined Bord Bia in 2002 as head of consumer insight and innovation.

She had been marketing planning manager at Cadbury Ireland, now Mondelez, for nine years.

King spent her formative years in the US after her parents moved to New York from the family farm in the Midlands, returning home in the summertime. She studied economics, earning a BA from TCD and an MA at UCD. She says marketing is essentially about understanding consumers, being curious and developing new ideas that can prove sustainable.