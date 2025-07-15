Kinsella quits AIB, Kirwan joins Musgrave

Two senior and experienced marketers have made career moves in recent days. Tom Kinsella has resigned from his position as managing director of AIB Homes, while Rita Kirwan has left Flogas where she was marketing and communications director to join Musgrave as retail marketing director. Kinsella is expected to take up a new corporate role soon.

He joined AIB as group marketing director from Diageo in 2012. He was global marketing director for Baileys for over four years and held other senior marketing roles at Diageo. He chaired the Effie awards jury for the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI). The awards are seen the world over as adland’s gold standard for creative effectiveness.

Kinsella also served on the Marketer of the Year judging panel.

Kirwan has a wealth of consumer marketing experience. A graduate of TCD, she worked with Irish Distillers in Dublin, New York and Chicago on Jameson, Jacobs Creek and Wyndham Estate wines. She was later in charge of marketing for Ray Coyle’s Tayto, Tayto Park and Hunky Dorys snacks group. She was a Marketer of the Year finalist.

She spent nine years as marketing director of Aldi Ireland before joining Flogas.