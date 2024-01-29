Kinsella to chair Effie jury

Tom Kinsella, managing director, Homes at AIB Group, is to chair the Effie awards jury in place of Damian Devaney, principal and senior partner at Dsquared and TBV Global. Devaney led the jury’s three-year set-up phase on behalf of the awards organiser, the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI). The Effies are seen in adland the world over as the gold standard in creative effectiveness award shows.

In his current role, Kinsella is tasked with running the AIB mortgage business comprising AIB, EBS and Haven. He was previously AIB’s chief marketing officer from 2015, having joined the bank AIB in 2012 as group marketing director. He held various roles marketing roles in Diageo, working locally and internationally across Europe, Asia and the Americas on drinks brands such as Guinness stout and Baileys Irish cream liqueur.

Support

The Effies have a steering group to help and support IAPI advocate for the awards in Ireland and lend their expertise to the programme. The group comprises IAPI’s Charley Stoney and Katherine Ryan; Margaret Gilsenan, chief strategy officer, Boys+Girls; Mark Brennan, head of marketing, Allianz; Nicky Doran, marketing consultant; Nichola Mullen, fundraising director, Pieta House and Dael Wood, head of consulting at Dentsu.

Also serving on the current steering group are Shane Lynch, head of marketing, Musgrave Group; Damian Hanley, creative director, F&B Huskies and David Cullen, managing director of research agency Opinions. Neal Davies, chairman, TBWA/BBDO; Geraldine Jones, managing director, Publicis and Jonathan Conlon, chief operating officer, GroupM, have now stepped down from the Effie Ireland steering group.

The Effies, which replaced the Advertising Effectiveness (Adfx) awards, are now in their third year. A launch event is planned for the end of February, with further details on the event to follow. The award sponsors are An Post Commerce, DMG Media, ESB and RTE Media Sales.