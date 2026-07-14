Kirwan parts company with Musgrave

Rita Kirwan has left her role as marketing director retail at Musgrave. The circumstances of Kirwan’s departure from the Cork-based, family-owned group were not disclosed. It followed a review by Kirwan of the SuperValu creative advertising account which saw the business move from Boys+Girls to Core. Core already handled the brand’s media buying.

Kirwan joined Mugrave a year ago from Flogas where she held the role of marketing and communications director. She had spent nine years as marketing director of Aldi Ireland. At O2, she was in charge of the mobile company’s brand communications and sponsorship.

She has a wealth of consumer marketing experience.

A graduate of TCD, she worked with Irish Distillers in Dublin, New York and Chicago on Jameson, Jacobs Creek and Wyndham Estate wines. She was later in charge of marketing for Ray Coyle’s Tayto (formerly Largo Foods), Tayto Park and Hunky Dorys snacks group.

While at Tayto, she was a Marketer of the Year finalist.