Kite to produce Traitors reality show for RTÉ

Darren Smith’s Kite Entertainment is to produce an Irish version of the hit reality TV series The Traitors under licence from All3Media International. The new series will offer Irish contestants prize money of 50,000 and will follow award-winning versions of the psychological reality gameshow in the UK, US and the Netherlands. The series pits 22 total strangers against each other in a tense game of deception, betrayal and trust.

Among the strangers lies the chosen traitors who will try to secretly murder a ‘faithful’ player every night. The faithfuls must come together to discover the hidden traitors and banish them before it is too late. The contestants take part in daily missions to add more money to their prize pot. Whoever makes it to the end of the demanding game will get the chance to take home the money earned by the group.

Claudia Winkleman, who fronts campaigns for P&G’s Head and Shoulders, hosted the BBC’s version of The Traitors. The show won Bafta awards and attracted more than eight million viewers for its second season finale