Kneecap’s EP highlights on TG4

TG4 brought audiences to Electric Picnic 2025 by showcasing some of Ireland’s top bands and celebrating the Irish language on the festival’s biggest stages. At the heart of the broadcast was a landmark performance by Kneecap. The hip hop rap band delivered a powerful gig on the main stage, which was rated as a defining moment of this year’s festival.

Now, to mark the band’s latest release, ‘Sayōnara’, TG4 has highlights from Kneecap’s performance in Stradbally on the TG4 Player. Presented by Síomha Ní Ruairc and John Sharpson, the full programme, Beo ón Electric Picnic, features an exclusive backstage interview with Moglaí Bap and DJ Provaí, as they reflect on the band’s journey.

From the band’s early days playing the An Puball Gaeilge tent to commanding the biggest stage at EP. The broadcast was born out of a call for live music events that could resonate with TG4’s youth audience. Executive producers Cian MacCárthaigh and Carol Gunner (84-Ochtó4 Productions) pitched the idea to the Irish language station.

Festival director Melvin Benn backed the idea of showcasing the Hazelwood/An Chollchoill and An Puball Gaeilge stages, which give Irish-language performers a prized platform. Once Anton Cullen, who runs the Hazelwood stage, heard about the project, he gave the crew access to the site and helped them establish a pop-up studio.

The EP show’s line-up also included performances from Amble, IMLÉ, Eve Belle, John Spillane, The Fógues, Byro, David Geraghty (BellX1), The Donnys, Dysania, Caolan Ryan, Lisa Murray, and Lost West performing a special rendition of ‘Dreams’ by The Cranberries.

Check out the TG4’s highlights show here

Síomha Ní Ruairc and John Sharpson, hosts of Beo ón Electric Picnic, with Kneecap