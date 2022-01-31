KPMG extends Leona Maguire deal

KPMG is extending its sponsorship of Irish professional golfer Leona Maguire for another four years. It was one of the first commercial deals signed by the Cavan golfer when she turned pro in 2018. KPMG also sponsors the Irish Kids Golf Tour as part of its grassroots to high performance investment in Irish golf. The tour is open to children aged six to 13 years old.
It takes place from June until August each year. Maguire started last year 177th in the world rankings. She now sits at 40th securing 11 top 15s over the course of the season, including a T-6th finish at the Evian Championship in July where she shot a record low round of 61. She was also part of Team Ireland at the Olympic Games in Tokyo last summer.
Victory
The highlight for Maguire came at the Solheim Cup in September. After being selected as a captain’s pick for the European team, she played a key role as Europe claimed only their second victory on US soil in the Inverness Club in Ohio. Her singles victory over Jennifer Kupcho gave her four-and-a-half points from five matches – a record for a rookie.
It paved the way for Europe’s 15-13 success. To cap the year off, Maguire was also nominated for the RTÉ Sports Personality of the Year. Her focus now is on the 2022 season starting with the Gainbridge LPGA in Boca Raton Florida, playing alongside defending champion and world number one, Nelly Korda. KPMG also sponsors US golfer Phil Mickelson.