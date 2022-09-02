KPMG sponsors women’s open at Dromoland

KPMG has signed up as the title sponsor of the women’s Irish Open for the next three years. The tournament, which is returning to the Ladies European Tour (LET) schedule, following a ten-year absence, will tee off on Thursday September 22 and run for the following three days. The event will be staged at Dromoland Castle’s championship course in Co Clare.

The sponsorship is an extension of KPMG’s commitment to the development, advancement and empowerment of women’s sport in Ireland. The consultancy group supported the 20×20 campaign and sponsors golfer Leona Maguire (above), jockey Rachael Blackmore and the Dublin Ladies Gaelic football team in an effort to create a #LevelGround across Irish sport.

Ties

KPMG has had for many years close ties with the game of golf, both in Ireland and overseas, having been title sponsor of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship since 2015, one of five majors on the women’s circuit. The tournament had a total purse of $9 million, which was a 300 per cent increase before KPMG got involved, with the winner receiving $1.35m.

In Ireland, KPMG sponsors the Irish Kids Golf Tour, which is open to girls and boys aged six to 13 years old and features some of the best young golfers in Ireland. Tickets for the women’s Irish Open are priced at €35 and single-day tickets cost €15. Under 16s will be admitted free of charge. Golf enthusiasts can also follow the action on Instagram and Twitter.