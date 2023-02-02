Carol Lambert to leave Publicis

Publicis Dublin creative director Carol Lambert is to leave the agency in the coming months. The news comes as the French-owned agency to plan senior departures from the business so as to minimise impact on clients and colleagues. Lambert is highly regarded in adland and is perhaps best known for spearheading the award-winning VHI Healthcare campaigns.

She joined Publicis, then known as QMP from Arks, 22 years ago and has helped grow the company’s business and reputation. Lambert now believes it is the right time for her to explore new career opportunities. A multi-award-winning creative director and a judge on global awards, she has led teams and creative strategy for some of Ireland’s top brands.

Excellence

From jeans to beans, stout to trains, insurance to broadcasters, Lambert’s creative direction capability has been recognised nationally and internationally for excellence in building brands. She was a director of the Kinsale Sharks creative awards show for several years. Lambert said she was proud to have played a part in the agency’s success.

“Despite how much I love Publicis – the people and the clients – there comes a time to assess future goals and ambitions,” Lambert said. Ger Jones, managing director, Publicis Dublin, said that during her time at the agency Carol used her exceptional talents to not only make a huge impact on the business, but also on clients’ brands and businesses.