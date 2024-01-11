Late Late Toy Show again top draw

The Late Late Toy Show under new host Patrick Kielty hit the number one spot again last year out performing all other TV shows in 2023, the annual TAM Ireland/Nielsen Media list of top 50 most popular shows indicates. The Rugby World Cup kept the nation enthralled with almost 1.4 million viewing the Ireland-New Zealand game. The tournament in France along with the All Ireland finals dominated the top 10 programme list.

Overall, sport did exceptionally well last year claiming over 60 per cent of the top 50 programmes. The women’s World Cup coverage make an appearance with over 500,000 viewers. Aside from sport, news, current affairs and entertainment featured heavily with Room to Improve, I’m a Celebrity, Tommy Tiernan and Ireland’s Fittest Family all performing well. The latest series of crime drama Kin was in 17th place.

Backbone

Again this year, home produced shows were the backbone of top viewing experiences making up 49 of the top 50 programmes. The average Irish adult in a TV home watches broadcaster TV on a TV set for two hours 32 mins a day, which is 76 hours a month or 28 per cent of the adult’s leisure time. TAM says 84 per cent of daily viewing is consumed live (at the time of broadcast) and 16 per cent is watched as catch-up, a rise of one point on 2022.

For advertisers, TV delivered over 39 billion impacts. Housekeepers with kids viewed for one hour 41 minutes daily. Women spent slightly more time viewing than men – two hours 11 mins v two hours three minutes. Total video viewing data for 2023 shows that people spent 62 per cent of their daily viewing with broadcaster content, one in 10 with streaming services and 18 per cent with video platforms such as YouTube and TikTok.