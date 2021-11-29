Late Late Toy Show raises €6.6m

The Late Late Toy Show appeal has raised €6,601,895 million so far for Irish charities as people tuned in to the show from 150 countries. An average audience of 1.8 million tuned in across the weekend, making it one of the highest-rating TV programmes on a single channel on record in Ireland. Average TV viewing for the show is over 1.8m, including catch-up.

An average audience of 1.56 million viewers watched the Lion King-themed show on RTÉ One on Friday night, representing 81 per cent of all TV viewers. It marks a year-on-year increase on last year’s audience of 1.55 million, which had 79 per cent audience share. Another 292,000 watched the show on catch up TV, including RTÉ One+1 and the Saturday repeat.

Online

Online, Irish viewers stayed connected with home and streamed RTÉ Player from over 150 countries including from all 50 US states and all eight Australian territories. Over 330,000 streams live and on-demand over the weekend, making it one of the most-watched shows of the year. Ed Sheeran and the Toy Show Choir performance was the most-watched clip.

DJ Callum and his hype-man Jackson, Fashionista Abigale and Kellie Harrington’s knock-out surprise also proved major hits. Across the week, the #LateLateToyShow content garnered 4.6m views across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. At one point the top 10 trends in Ireland were #LateLateToyShow names of the children who were on the show.

At one point, Lego ranked as the ninth most trending in Ireland.