Lawler’s sound plan for advertisers

Former Folk VML creative director, musician, and entrepreneur Keith Lawler has set up what he claims to be Ireland’s first agency dedicated to sonic branding. Lawler says he has a clear mission with Laudhaus: to harness the power of sound to build meaningful, distinctive brand identities that resonate with audiences.

“Sonic branding is one of the most under-utilised strategic tools available to brands today,” Lawler said. “Every brand has a voice, whether it’s intentional or not. Our goal is to design that voice with purpose, so that brands stand out from the noise.”

Must-have

Research from Byron Sharp, Ipsos, Kantar and Adweek and many more all show that strategically aligned sonic identities enhance brand performance, build trust, elevate perception, and increase advertising effectiveness. To quote a piece in Adweek: “Sonic branding is a must-have for any complete brand ecosystem.”

“Sound is often more effective than visuals at capturing attention and influencing emotion. With over 90 per cent of people looking at their phones while watching TV, you need your brand’s sound to grab their attention.” From sonic logos, brand music, advertising assets, UI sounds, social media content, to in-store experiences, events, and hold-music.

Harmony

“We all know the Netflix ‘Tudum’ or McDonald’s ‘Ba da ba ba ba,’ but sonic branding is far more than just a jingle. Everything is designed to work in harmony, reinforcing the brand’s DNA. Just think of James Bond —25 different versions of the Bond theme that all sound like they come from the same place, with memorable hooks and melodies. That’s sonic branding.”

Lawler’s creative career spans such agencies as Folk VML, Saatchi & Saatchi Dubai, and TBWA, where he worked on campaigns like ‘The Tin Man’ for An Post and Vodafone’s ‘Team Of Us’. His other clients included Adidas, Bank of Ireland, Bord Gáis Energy, Lidl, Qatar Airways, Virgin and PlayStation.

His work earned him honours at Cannes Lions, the Clios, Sharks and ICAD award shows.