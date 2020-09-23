Lawn replaces McGrath in charge of Starcom

Emer Lawn has been appointed as the managing director of Starcom in place of Geoff McGrath, in a move which Core describes as an important next phase in the company’s ambitious plans as it looks to continue the impressive growth experienced in recent years. Lawn joined Starcom in August of last year as the agency’s deputy managing director.

Over the past year, she has worked closely with the existing board, including McGrath, Anna Doyle and Aisling O’Sullivan. Core says that despite the unforeseen impacts this year, the business has enjoyed much success since the start of the year. It retained Musgrave (SuperValu and Centra) and was appointed by Intersnack (Tayto, KP).

Starcom recently received the best integrated campaign in Europe gong at the European Search Awards for its work with Home Secure. Prior to joining Starcom, Lawn was a director of Core’s Mediaworks, where she set up and and expanded the agency’s digital services. She helped Core win social media agency of the year three years in a row.

In 2017, she was a finalist for the IAPI Doyenne. She acts as a communications advisor to Quercus, a business group for female directors that excel in their fields. McGrath will now continue to focus on Core’s transformation agenda and growing the company’s full-solution business portfolio, which span the nine practices of the company.

Core, with 330 staff, comprises nine practices – creative, data, investment, learning, media (Mediaworks, Spark Foundry, Starcom and Zenith), recruitment, research, sponsorship and strategy. Core was also honoured recently by being voted one of the top workplaces in Ireland by the Great Place to Work Institute for the 10th year running.

Emer Lawn is pictured above alongside Core chief executive Alan Cox