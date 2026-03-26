Laya Arena gets €59m stand cover

The Laya Arena has undergone heavy duty building work in recent months with the installation of a new roof for the €59 million stand in the Royal Dublin Society (RDS) sports campus in Ballsbridge. The stadium’s new three-storey Anglesea Stand will accommodate 6,775 seated spectators in time for the opening day of the Dublin Horse Show in early August.
RDS chief executive Paul Kelly said a busy building schedule lies ahead this summer. When fully outfitted, the new stand will provide an enhanced experience for spectators, and modern hospitality suites will increase the attractiveness of the venue for promoters. The stadium was renamed the Laya Arena following a ten-year deal agreed with the health insurer.
Funding
Leinster Rugby signed a 25-year contract to use the venue for its home games. The club will return to hosting matches there in September. Funding for the new stand was supported by State grants amounting to around €25m, with the RDS covering the remainder of the outlay. The arena’s new capacity for rugby matches will be 20,500 and 38,000 for concerts.