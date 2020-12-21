Laya extends support for Irish club rugby

Laya Healthcare has announced an increase in its support of Irish club rugby, becoming the official health and wellbeing partner of both Munster Rugby and Connacht Rugby, adding to their existing tie-up with Leinster Rugby. Both new deals will run for an initial three-year period. Laya will release a content series highlighting the clubs’ heritage.
Details of the new investment made by Laya were not disclosed.
Using the well-known mascots of the clubs, Munster’s stag and Connacht’s eagle will be personified and brought to life in a digitally led campaign. Kevin Kent, head of marketing, Laya Healthcare, said the investment in the health and wellbeing of the clubs across the three provinces comes at a perfect time as they expand their clinics.
The deal was brokered by John Trainor’s Onside agency.