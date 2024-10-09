Laya rugby ads highlight loneliness

Axa-owned healthcare insurer Laya has a new campaign, ‘We are one. Always’. The ad have links with the company’s sponsorships of Connacht, Leinster and Munster rugby and aim to help combat loneliness in Ireland by leveraging the social connection offered by the sport’s community. Created by Legacy Communications with media by Mindshare, the ads rely on research which shows that loneliness is a silent and growing epidemic in society.

If not addressed in time, the issue can have a substantial impact on mental and physical health. In Ireland, it was found that 1.8 million of the population will experience loneliness each rugby season and, perhaps surprisingly, it impacts younger adults the most. The insight informed the creative response developed and brought to life through film. The ads challenge the perception that loneliness is an issue that only impacts an older demographic.

Cohorts

The film focuses on the experience of two key cohorts impacted by loneliness; following a younger woman in her 30s (25-44 showing as an impacted group) and a dad, as parents are another audience cohort impacted. At every opportunity the research was leveraged to inform and support the campaign. The media activity is focused on the audience identified as 25-44 with the campaign driven by digital, social and out of home (OOH).

Laya worked with loneliness expert Dr Joanna McHugh Power (BA, PhD), an academic psychologist and associate professor with 15 years’ experience dealing with the issue of social isolation and loneliness. The research was conducted by Spark Market Research, using a combination of qualitative and quantitative studies to include six online focus groups and 1,000 respondents to an online survey. The fieldwork took place in June of this year.