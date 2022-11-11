Legacy adds Krispy Kreme PR

After a competitive pitch process in the UK and Ireland, Legacy Communications and UK PR and social agency Good Relations have been appointed to handle consumer PR for Krispy Kreme across both markets. Krispy Kreme made headlines when its first Irish store opened in Blanchardstown four years ago with a queue of 300 people outside its doors.

The shop was obliged to suspend its 27/4 drive-through operation soon afterwards as local residents complained. The PR activity will be accompanied by an influencer campaign and support for new store openings and NPD announcements. The account will be led by Legacy’s Niamh Hopkins, who oversees the agency’s PR and influencer accounts.

Hopkins will work alongside Good Relations executive director Lawrence Collis. Legacy, whose directors include former Dublin footballer Bernard Brogan and MD Kevin Moore, also handles Aldi Ireland, Pieta, Energia, Indeed, Laya Healthcare, Hidden Hearing and Amgen. Recent accounts gains included San Pellegrino, Asics, Dogs Trust and Dubarry.