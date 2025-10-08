Legacy focus on AI in new podcasts

Legacy Communications has again partnered with Conor Byrne’s That’s What I Call Marketing podcast to release two new episodes in the Building a Legacy series. Following the first three instalments, which explored the agency’s growth story, creativity, and the evolving role of sponsorship, the new episodes turn their attention to artificial intelligence (AI).

The focus will be on two of the most urgent shifts shaping marketing today: the AI-driven transformation of search, and the fusion of PR and content into an omni-channel newsroom. As AI challenges Google’s dominance, social platforms are reshaping discovery, and audiences are demanding integrated, always-on brand storytelling.

Episode 4: AI and the Evolution of Search

For many years, “just Google it” was the reflex. Now that default is being disrupted. Legacy’s Mícheál Brennan, head of search and digital PR, and James Elms, head of corporate PR, join Gus Pelogia, senior SEO and AI product manager at Indeed, explore how search is splintering across AI chatbots, TikTok, Reddit and YouTube, and how Google is fighting back.

Brennan explains why SEO is shifting into “search everywhere optimisation,” Elms highlights PR’s growing role as the engine of credibility, and Pelogia offers a global perspective on how brands are preparing for a new trend where visibility and trust must work hand in hand.

Episode 5: The Evolution of Content – The Brand Newsroom

Episode five examines how brands tell their stories. Niamh Hopkins, head of consumer PR at Legacy, Shireen McDonagh, head of brand and content at Legacy, and Pippa Doyle, senior manager of global PR at Whoop, reveal how PR and content have merged into one discipline. They argue that the most effective brands now act like always-on newsrooms.

To listen to both new episodes, click here

Above: The Legacy team with Conor Byrne of the That’s What I Call Marketing podcast