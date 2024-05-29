Legacy links up with Byrne’s podcast

PR and sponsorship agency Legacy Communications are partnering the That’s What I Call Marketing (TWICM) podcast. The two entities will launch a three-part series called ‘Building a Legacy’ which explores the development of the agency co-founded by cousins Bernard and James Brogan in 2012 and explains how to produce top campaigns. Conor Byrne’s TWICM features interviews with Irish and global marketers and shares their insights and learnings.
In the first episode, Byrne talks with Bernard Brogan, a former All Ireland-winning Dublin footballer, and managing director Kevin Moore, and shares Legacy’s journey to date, from its inception to becoming a respected name in the industry. They will chart the evolution of the agency, including its 42 per cent growth in business last year, as it has built up its client base, expanded its service offering, and adapted to new industry norms.
The second episode looks at creativity and how much it matters in marketing communications. Aidan McLaughlin from Indeed and Claire O’Grady, director of creativity and strategy and Micheál Brennan, head of SEO, Legacy Communications, about the evolving landscape within the agency and the wider industry. Among the topics discussed are setting the conditions for creativity and the processes in producing effective ideas.
The episode shows how creating ideas can be fun and how, despite the rise of AI, humans still produce the best ideas. The third and final episode will delve into the world of sponsorship and the role it plays in marketing as we enter another busy summer of sport. Kevin Moore said that over half of the Irish population are regular podcast listeners, and growing; as storytellers it felt like the perfect time to tell our own story through the audio medium.
Listen to the first episode at https://legacycommunications.com/podcast/