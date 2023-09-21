Legacy rolls out Laya sports series

Laya healthcare has unveiled its latest endeavour, Driven, a multi-platform campaign featuring a five-part video series in conversation with brand ambassador Johnny Sexton that delves into the self-belief of some of Ireland’s top sports stars. Created by Legacy Communications and produced by Motherland, the series provides an insight into what motivates Sexton, and shares some of his most memorable moments on and off the pitch.

The series features discussions with Leona Maguire, Henry Shefflin, Cora Staunton, and Johnny’s brother, Mark Sexton, about the rise of their sporting careers and what drove them to perform at their best – even through the most trying of times. Driven offers a rare glimpse into the inner drive that powers these iconic athletes. Kevin Kent, head of marketing, Laya, said the series showcases shared values of determination and resilience.

Media for the campaign was handled by Mindshare.