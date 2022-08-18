Lego creates special build for Dublin store

World famous Danish toymaker Lego has unveiled a crowd sourced special build on Wexford Street’s Golden Square to mark the opening of their new flagship store on Grafton Street in Dublin. The installation, devised by Kev Gascoigne of Fairy Bricks, comprises a Lego mosaic framed on the board, which was built at Dublin Comic Con in the Convention Centre.

The special was co-ordinated by Brick.ie, the Irish body for adult fans of Lego. It is Ireland’s largest and longest-established Lego user group. The mosaic consists of 92,777 bricks and took over 600 attendees and volunteers around 12 hours to complete. It now comprises the major element of the six-metre squared OOH activation planned by Initiative and PML.

Exciting

A study by PML Group highlights the impact special builds have in terms of noticeability, brand perception and activation. Three quarters of people believe specials make a brand exciting, while 84 per cent say specials are more noticeable than standard poster ads. Visitors to the Lego store will be treated to ‘retailtainment’ – a blend of real and digital experiences.

Shoppers can immerse themselves in Lego bricks and create personalised products.

Lego marks its 90th anniversary with various celebrations this year. The company name came from “leg godt”, meaning “play well” in Danish. The Lego brick was first produced in its current form in 1958. Fairy Bricks is Lego’s charity partner and representatives will visit Ireland in September to deliver over 2,000 Lego sets to children in hospital.

Pictured above at the Golden Square special build on Dublin’s Wexford Street are Lizzy Beecham, Initiative; Stéphane Knapp, Lego; Pat Cassidy, PML Group; Breda and David Fennell, Brick.ie and Kev Gascoigne, Fairy Bricks