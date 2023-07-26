Lego to open second Dublin store

Lego fans in Ireland are in for a pre-Christmas treat this year as the Danish toymaker plans to open a second Irish store in Dublin in October. The new shop at Blanchardstown Shopping Centre follows the opening of the first Irish Lego outlet on Grafton Street in the city centre last August. The Blanchardstown store will feature the Lego Pick a Brick Wall, which allows customers select the exact elements that they require for their builds.

The shop will host free build challenges and events each month. Visitors can mix and match from a wide selection of bottoms, tops, heads, hair pieces and accessories to customise Lego mini-figures. The new 200 sqm store in Blanchardstown offers new products only available at Lego stores and Lego.com, including the new Disney Castle and the Pac-Man Arcade. VIP members will have benefits like exclusive gifts with purchase and double points.

The official opening date and further details on in-store events will be announced soon.