Leinster’s Soroka appeals for Ukraine

Leinster flanker and Ukrainian native Alex Soroka has launched a fundraiser to raise money to send directly to his fellow countrymen who urgently need help and support as many are forced to flee their homes following the Russian invasion. The Soroka family are raising funds for Okhmadits Children’s Hospital in Kyiv to help children affected by the war.

The hospital is in dire need of financial help to allow them buy basic equipment and medicine needed to help the children. The Sorokas have already raised almost €37,000. Both of Alex’s parents are Ukrainian. He was born in Ireland, went to school in Belvedere and played club rugby with Clontarf FC. His extended family and friends remain on in Ukraine.

Support

Commenting on the fundraiser, Alex Soroka said: “I’m Ukrainian and a lot of my friends and family are over there. It means a lot to help them and I’m grateful for all the support to date from my teammates and from the Irish people for getting behind this.” Over three million refugees are said to have crossed the country’s Western border to escape the war.

Anyone donating €20 is entered into a draw to win an Ireland rugby jersey signed by the 2018 squad and sponsored by Vodafone, Line Up Sports and Esportif. The winner will be chosen at 5pm on Sunday, March 20 and announced on @AlexSoroka55 Instagram page. Each €20 donation counts as an entry, so people are urged to make multiple donations.

To donate, click here