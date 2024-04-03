Lennon starts new role at Ad Vantage

Gerry Lennon, who recently retired as commercial director of Mediahuis, formerly Independent News & Media (INM), has moved over to the agency side of the business. After a long and notable career in print, he has taken on the position of business director at Ad Vantage Media (AVM). The agency, which was founded by the late Jim Mooney in 2009, handles media strategy, planning and buying for a portfolio of advertisers.

AVM clients include Weir & Sons, John West, Newbridge Silverware, Irish Heart Foundation, Hastings Hotels, McCambridge Bread and Unicef. Lennon started at the Irish Farmers Journal when he was 18. He went on to hold senior management roles at INM and, more recently, with the Belgian-owned Mediahuis group. The two INM titles with which he is most synonymous are The Irish Star and the Sunday World.