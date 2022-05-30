Lidl tops May BrandShout poll

German discounter Lidl tops the latest BrandShout ad recall survey in place of Vodafone which drops to second place. Lidl’s rival Aldi, Coca-Cola and Three mobile share third spot with the National Lottery down one place to seventh. The analysis conducted by Ipsos for Marketing.ie is based on interviews with a new national panel of 1,000 adults every fortnight.

British multiple Tesco drops from third to seventh place, followed by Specsavers and new entrant Hyundai ninth. Guinness Sky and Virgin media share tenth spot, followed by fast food chain McDonald’s and new entrant Nike and P&G’s Pampers in 14th place. AIB re-enters in 15th position with rival Bank of Ireland and Dublin Bus sharing 16th place.

The May brand chart was completed by new entrants Centra and Chill sharing 18th place, followed by Dominos, Paddy Power and SuperValu in joint 19th position.