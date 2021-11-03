Lidl again tops BrandShout poll

German discounter Lidl has topped the BrandShout Omnipoll telesurvey for October, retaining the lead position it claimed the previous month. The ad recall analysis, which is conducted by Ipsos MRBI for Marketing.ie, is based on interviews with a new national panel of 1,000 adults in Ireland every fortnight. Vodafone moved from fourth place.

Guinness dropped one place to third, with Bank of Ireland jumping three places from September to fourth. Virgin Media held on to fifth spot. Also making up the top 10 were Aldi, down three places to sixth, Sky up from 11th place and McDonald’s, up three places from 11th. Two major supermarket chains, SuperValu and Dunnes Stores completed the top 10.

Eir was a new entrant to BrandShout, claiming 11th place with Coca-Cola, down from sixth place in the September poll. AIB dropped from 10th to share 13th place with newcomer Heineken. Three brands shared 15th place – Tesco, newcomer Apple and the National Lottery. The October ad recall listings were completed by Dominos Pizzas in 18th place.