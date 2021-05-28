Lidl again tops BrandShout poll

German discounter Lidl has again come out on top in the latest survey of Ireland’s most recalled advertised brands in the May poll for Marketing.ie. Lidl’s main rival, Aldi, held on to second spot and the HSE Covid-19 campaign again ended up third, one place ahead of new entrant Bank of Ireland which has been busy running its ‘F-Word’ ads with Baz Ashmawy.

British multiple Tesco dropped one place in May to fifth. Sixth place was shared by four brands – SuperValu (fifth in April) and Vodafone up from eight. Sky moved up three spots from ninth and Coca-Cola climbed up the league table from 16th place. Virgin Media moved up one place to 11th, while McDonald’s dropped one place to 10th position.

In as a new entrant in 12th place was Permanent TSB, along with P&G’s Ariel, up from 14th.

P&G’s Fairy Liquid was 14th, with newcomer Spotify 15th. Propping up the rest of the May league table in joint 16th place were newcomers Just Eat, Lucozade and National Lottery, and Guinness (14th in April). BrandShout is part of the Ipsos MRBI Omnipoll telesurvey based on interviews with a new national panel of 1,000 adults in Ireland every fortnight.