Lidl backs Katie Taylor’s last fight

A final end to the storied career of Ireland’s boxing legend Katie Taylor has been confirmed for Saturday, September 5 by Lidl Ireland at Dublin’s Croke Park as the Bray boxer defends her WBO, WBA, IBF and Ring Magazine titles and fights for the vacant WBC Super Lightweight Championship in a clash against France’s undefeated Flora Pili.
Tickets
Tickets will be on sale on Ticketmaster from Friday, June 12, priced from €38.70, with family tickets at €125.50. Pitchside prices range from €106.25 to €1,505.50. All tickets are subject to a maximum service charge of €10.50. At the press conference, the German discounter also confirmed a new three-year ambassador deal with the Bray pugilist.
First
The London 2012 Olympic gold medallist and two-weight queen of boxing (25-1, 6 KOs) will return to Dublin before 80,000 fans at Croke Park, where she will bid to become a three-time undisputed world champion. It will be the first time a professional boxing event has been staged there since Muhammad Ali fought Alvin ‘Blue’ Lewis in 1972.
The fight will be streamed live on DAZN.