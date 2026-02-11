Lidl hires Graf for Crivit sportswear

Lidl has hired former world champion tennis player Steffi Graf as the international brand ambassador for the German discounter’s Crivit sportswear label. The brand message promotes an approach to exercise that encourages people to listen to their own bodies, develop routines and see activity as an integral and positive part of everyday life.

Holistic

After an outstanding career in top international sport, winning 22 Grand Slam tournaments, 377 weeks at the top of the tennis world rankings and still the only person in the world to have won a Golden Slam, Graf’s view of sport has evolved: away from comparison and peak performance and towards holistic well-being of body, mind and soul.

Crivit sportswear covers fitness, cycling, camping, running, team, winter and water sports.