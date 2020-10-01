Lidl leads in September BrandShout survey

German discounter Lidl scores best in the September study of Ireland’s best known advertised brands, research by Ipsos MRBI for Marketing.ie shows. Lidl replaces August leader Procter & Gamble’s sanitary towel brand Tampax after its high-profile ad ban by the ASAI. HSE Covid-19 which had held the top spot in previous months was in third place.

Aldi improved its ranking by moving up three places from eight to fifth. Mobile phone brand Vodafone moved from third to second place, while its rival Three was up from fourth to fifth place. Virgin Media was next in line in sixth spot up from its previous 10th ranking. Tesco and SuperValu share seventh place, while Guinness jumped three places to ninth.

Tampax was in 10th place, followed by Eir, Sky and McDonald’s in joint 12th spot.

Coca-Cola and Diet Coke were next in line. Completing the top 20 werer AIB and AA, with Dunnes, Kerrygold, P&G’s Fairy Liquid and Fáilte Ireland/Tourism Ireland sharing 17th place. BrandShout is part of the Ipsos MRBI Omnipoll telesurvey which comprises interviews with a new national panel of 1,000 adults in Ireland every fortnight.