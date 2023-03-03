Lidl leads latest Brandshout poll

German discounter Lidl topped the Brandshout ad recall survey for February. McDonald’s climbed 11 places from its ranking in January to take second place. Lidl’s closest rival Aldi was up one place to third, while Guinness dropped from first place to fourth. Vodafone moved up five places from ninth followed by Musgrave’s SuperValu in sixth position.

British multiple Tesco remained in seventh place while Dunnes Stores was down from third to eight. Completing the top 10 in joint ninth place were Just Eat (new) and Eir (15). Three brands shared 11th place – Specsavers (18), AIB (new) and Sky (21). Procter & Gamble’s Fairy Liquid was a new entrant at 14th place, along with Ryanair, Coke and Three.

Laya was a new entrant in 19th position, and made up the latest ad recall list along with Harvey Norman (9), Hyundai (12), Amazon (new) and Heineken stout Island’s Edge, whose ads have much talked about in recent weeks. Brandshout is conducted by Ipsos for Marketing.ie and is based on interviews with a new national panel of 1,000 adults every fortnight.