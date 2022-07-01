Lidl retains BrandShout lead

German discounter Lidl again topped the latest BrandShout ad recall survey with Vodafone again in second place. Bank of Ireland moved up from 16th position to take joint third place with McDonald’s, up ten places from 13th. Guinness was fifth, up from tenth while Coca-Cola and Aldi dropped from third place to sixth and seventh position respectively.

The analysis, conducted by Ipsos for Marketing.ie, is based on interviews with a new national panel of 1,000 adults every fortnight. June’s top 20 saw Cadburys as a new entry and the National Lottery, both sharing seventh place. Sky remained tenth along with Nike, up from 14th place in May. Tesco and Specsavers each dropped back to share 12th place.

SuperValu (19), Virgin Media (10), new entrant Toyota and P&G’s Pampers (14) all shared 14th place. Three (3) and AIB (16) were joint 18th, followed by new entrants Netflix and VHI sharing 19th place. New entrant Apple made up the June top 20. Lidl recently appointed Folk Wunderman Thompson to handle its creative advertising account in place of BBDO.