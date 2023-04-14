Lidl retains top Brandshout spot

German discounter Lidl has again topped the Brandshout ad recall study conducted by Ipsos, having also led the survey in February. Vodafone moved up three places from fifth to take the runner-up spot, while McDonald’s dropped one place to third. Lidl’s closest rival Aldi dropped one place to fourth, while Tesco completed the top five rankings for March.

Guinness was down two places to share sixth place with SuperValu (also sixth in February). Dunnes Stores and new entrant Virgin Media shared eight place. Just Eat (9th) and Paddy Power (new) shared 10th place. Coca-Cola (14th) and Sky (11) were in joint 12th place, while a trio, Heineken (new), Three (14th) and the National Lottery (new), were 13th.

New entrant Aviva and Heineken stout Island’s Edge (19th) shared 17th place. Three brands completed the March poll in 18th place – 123.ie (new), Hyundai (19th) and AIB (11th). Brandshout is conducted by Ipsos for Marketing.ie and is based on interviews with a new national panel of 1,000 adults every fortnight.