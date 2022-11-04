Lidl returns to top Brandshout

Lidl again leads the latest Brandshout ad recall league table, Ipsos reports. The last time the German discounter topped the list was June. Aldi jumped five places in October to take second place, followed by Vodafone, which was the league leader in September. The October top five was completed by Tesco (up from ninth) and SuperValu, up from 17th.

Three moved up two spaces to sixth, followed by Bank of Ireland, again in seventh place, and Dunnes Stores, up from 11th. McDonald’s slipped from third place to ninth and Sky, down from third. New entrant Apple shared 11th place with the National Lottery (13th). Coca-Cola/Diet Coke was 13th in October, followed by Nike and Just Eat, in joint 14th place.

Completing the October list were new entrant VHI, Guinness (down from sixth) and three new entrants – AIB, Quote Devil and Heineken. BrandShout, conducted by Ipsos for Marketing.ie, is based on interviews with a new national panel of 1,000 adults every fortnight.

Pictured is Lidl brand ambassador Kathryn Thomas