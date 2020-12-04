Lidl signs up to Virgin’s in-show promos

Virgin Media Solutions have secured Lidl Ireland as the first advertiser in their new in-programme promotion (IPP) Christmas campaign. Launching on Virgin Media One, Lidl will use IPP for their Christmas competition. IPP allows brand owners engage viewers with promotions and videos while they watch shows on Virgin Media Television.
From still graphics to video content, IPP can be branded to deliver messages to TV audiences. Lidl are pioneering the platform using their Lidl Christmas elf to life on screen, giving Virgin viewers the chance to win big. The Lidl Christmas Elf competition will run from the December 7 for one week, giving 10 viewers a €1,000 shopping voucher.
The mechanic is simple – when viewers see the LIDL Christmas Elf IPP pop up during various programming on Virgin Media One, they simply text Elf to the number provided on screen to enter the competition. Sorcha Brady, brand partnerships manager, Virgin Media Solutions said they partnered with Pixel Power for the on-screen tech.
Pictured are Virgin Media’s Ireland AM presenters Tommy Bowe and Karen Koster