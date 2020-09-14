Lidl backs Virgin’s new school series

German discounter Lidl is the sponsor of the new Big Year in Big School series on Virgin Media One. The series offers a window into the ups, downs, tears, tantrums and triumphs that unfold when a class of children meet each other for the first time. The series gives viewers an insight into the lives and minds of children from various backgrounds and locations.
The sponsorship deal was brokered by Core Sponsorship and its sister agency Mediaworks, working with Lidl Ireland’s media manager Fiona Fagan and Sorcha Brady, partnership manager at VMTV. It includes both linear and VOD sponsorship, a suite of sponsorship creative produced in-house by Red Hot Creative and on air and social promotion.