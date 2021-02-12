Lidl supports ladies GAA with new push

German discounter Lidl has launched a new campaign created by BBDO Dublin to mark its sponsorship of the Ladies’ Gaelic Football Association (LGFA). Launched across TV, OOH and multiple digital channels, ‘Level The Playing Field’ aims to acknowledge the generations of players who have battled for equality and act as a rallying cry for all LGFA players.

Lidl has been a supporter of the LGFA since 2015, during which time the profile of both the sport and the players has risen hugely. But LGFA players are still up against uneven odds with comparatively fewer resources, less coverage and recognition of their achievements. Created by BBDO’s Rob Murray and Des Kavanagh, the ad was produced by Red Rage.

The out of home campaign was handled by Mediacom and Source, part of the PML Group.

BBDO director Sinéad Lee said the agency began working on the campaign last year, just before the first Covid-19 lockdown. Lid’s research shows that 85 per cent of LGFA members recognise the uplift in support in recent years. While one in two females now participate in sport, around a third of girls who used to take part in sports said they stopped playing in primary school and one reason for this was because their friends were not playing.

The campaign runs until March 7.

60 sec – https://vimeo.com/bbdodublin/review/508460725/f1a0db4956

30 sec – https://vimeo.com/bbdodublin/review/508466527/0cad2bc3c6