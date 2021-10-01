Lidl tops latest BrandShout poll

German discounter Lidl topped the BrandShout Omnipoll telesurvey for September. The ad recall survey, which is conducted by Ipsos MRBI for Marketing.ie, is based on interviews with a new national panel of 1,000 adults in Ireland every fortnight. Lidl moved up from joint second place with main rival Aldi in August and replaced Vodafone in the top spot.

Lidl’s creative advertising account is with BBDO Dublin.

Guinness moved from joint eight position in August to take second place last month, with Aldi slipping to third. Vodafone was next in line, with Virgin Media in fifth spot. Completing the top 10 were Coke/Diet Coke, which moved up five places from 11th to sixth, Bank of Ireland, with SuperValu and HSE/Covid-19 sharing eight place, followed by newcomer AIB.

Next in line were Sky (10) and McDonald’s (7), in joint 11th place. Tesco dropped from sixth to 13th, while newcomers Dunnes Stores and 123.ie were both ranked 14th. The September listings were completed by newcomers An Post, Paddy Power, Fairy Liquid and National Lottery (15th in August) all sharing 16th place in the ad recall poll.