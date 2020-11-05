Lidl’s Christmas ad debuts on Late Late

BBDO will kick off its Christmas campaign with a TV ad on this week’s Late Late Show on RTÉ One. The magical cross-platform campaign stars a team of busy elves, who come to life when the store is closed for the night and indulge themselves in festive fare. Led by BBDO creatives Gerry McBride and James Carr, the animation was created by Piranha Bar.

Lidl’s Aoife Clarke said 2020 has been quite the year and they have been working on ‘Santa’s Little Helpers’ for a while, so Christmas really came early. Sinead Lee, BBDO director on the Lidl account, said the agency wanted to make something magical for the year that’s in it – showcase the quality of Lidl’s range and put a smile on people’s faces.

Copywriter Gerry McBride said the soundtrack used is a story in itself. The original song features in the 1960s musical Mame, in which the lead character, played by Angela Lansbury on Broadway and Lucille Ball in the movie, celebrates Christmas early because she needed cheering up and couldn’t wait. The elves changed ‘little Christmas’ to ‘Lidl Christmas’.