Linehan new Local Ireland president

Dan Linehan, head of Irish Times regional newspapers, is the new president of Local Ireland, the association representing local news publishers around the country. He succeeds Declan McGuire, managing director of the Connacht Tribune. His appointment was confirmed at Local Ireland’s AGM at Bloomfield House Hotel near Mullingar.

Linehan, who was vice president of Local Ireland for the last two years, said the local publishers faced important issues in the years ahead, not least the implementation of the Future of Media Commission recommendations, defamation reform, the role and support for local publishers in public service reporting and helping them develop commercial digital.

Speaking at the AGM, outgoing president Declan McGuire acknowledged the work done by the organisation in the past two years under the direction of executive director, Bob Hughes, on several projects related to the publishing industry but most especially the successful conclusion of the long-running campaign for the abolition of VAT on newspapers.

Seán Mahon, managing director, Southern Star, is Local Ireland’s new VP.

Pictured left to right: Bob Hughes, executive director, Local Ireland, Dan Linehan, head of Irish Times regionals and Declan McGuire, managing director, Connacht Tribune