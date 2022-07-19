Littlewoods rebrands as Very

Littlewoods Ireland has officially rebranded to Very, bringing it into alignment with The Very Group’s lead retail brand in the UK. As a GAA title sponsor, the new Very identity was on display in sideline ads in Croke Park at the All-Ireland Hurling final between Limerick and Kilkenny at the weekend. The rebrand marks a new phase in the group’s evolution in Ireland.

The Littlewoods brand started out as a catalogue retailer in the 1980s and grew into a multi-category digital retailer servicing over 350,000 customers and delivering over two million parcels annually. Customers in Ireland can browse over 1,800 brands online, including Dyson Supersonic, Estee Lauder Fragrances, Vivienne Westwood, Paul Smith and Coach.

There are also Irish brands like Sosu Cosmetics and Dripping Gold Luxury Tan by SJ, Bare by Vogue, Cocoa Brown, The Handmade Soap Company and We are Paradoxx. Rossa Butler (above), Very’s MD for Ireland, said customers can avail of next day delivery and free click and collect. Its website attracts about 38 million visits a year with sales of over €125 million.