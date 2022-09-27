Local Ireland welcomes zero VAT move

Local Ireland, the association representing 32 weekly paid-for newspapers around the country, has welcomed today’s decision by the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe (above) to remove VAT on newspapers. President of Local Ireland Declan McGuire described the minister’s move in his Budget address as being “a very important move for news publishers”.

“Zero per cent VAT will allow local newspapers around Ireland to invest in journalism and in the transition to new digital business models,” McGuire said. “News publishers have faced major challenges, most recently the increases in the cost of newsprint. The move will help support jobs in the industry and sustain the quality of our service to readers.

Endorsement

He said Local Ireland appreciated this endorsement by Government for the valuable role newspapers play in our communities and the public service content we provide. “I would like to thank the Minister for Finance and the Minister for Public Expenditure and all those from across the political spectrum who gave their support to our campaign.”

Local Ireland’s Bob Hughes said: “Local news publishers are the lifeblood of the communities they serve. Along with our national colleagues represented by NewsBrands Ireland, we play a vital role in Ireland’s democracy. Today’s decision will protect the future of trusted, professional journalism in Ireland against the tide of global disinformation.”