Local papers run free ads to help Ukraine

Local Ireland newspapers are running free page ads this week in support of the Irish Red Cross Ukraine appeal in response to Russia’s invasion of its neighbour, which has led to a major humanitarian crisis throughout the country. Transportation issues mean that the most efficient way of helping those in need is by donating money directly to relief agencies.

Declan McGuire, president of Local Ireland, said the world was witnessing an appalling human tragedy in Ukraine and like many other organisations they wanted to do something to help. “We are appealing to our readers to support the Irish Red Cross appeal so that resources can be deployed as soon as possible to help those in need,” McGuire said.

Directly

Liam O’Dwyer, secretary general, Irish Red Cross, said that in just one week, the Irish people had donated just over €9 million. “We want to assure them that the money is going directly towards food, water, medicines and shelter for refugees and Ukrainian people,” O’Dwyer added. Local Ireland represents 42 local newspaper publishers throughout Ireland.