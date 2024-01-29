Loscher to address AIMRO seminar

Ipsos B&A president Damian Loscher is among the speakers who will addresses the Association of Irish Market Research Organisations (AIMRO) seminar themed ‘Celebrating Three Decades of Intellectual Excellence in Research’ which will be held at the RHA Gallery in Ely Place in Dublin next week. Loscher, who will speak on the topic of the age of incrementalism, is one of four speakers lined up to mark AIMRO’s 30th year.

AIMRO’s David Berry, formerly in charge of Kantar in Ireland, will also address delegates. Red C founder and chief executive Richard Colwell will talk on the subject of ‘Human vs Machine’. Martin Oxley of DVJ Insights will deliver an address on ‘There is No Finish Line, 30 Years (and Counting) of Winning’. The event will get underway next Thursday, February 8, with a light breakfast at 7.45am followed by presentations at 8.30am.