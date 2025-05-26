Lottery appoints FH and Legacy

National Lottery operator Premier Lotteries Ireland (PLI) has appointed two new agencies to handle its public relations assignments following a contest. FleishmanHillard (FH) will now be responsible for the lottery’s corporate work while Legacy will handle consumer activity. The names of the other agencies that pitched for the business were not disclosed.

Among the agencies that have handled PR for the National Lottery down the years are Wilson Hartnell, Edelman and Hume Brophy. In more recent times, the company has adopted a lower profile following handsome marketing outlays on product launches and a number of controversial media events in the earlier days.

The PR appointments follow the move of its creative advertising account to WPP agency Folk VML from Core, after presentations from Boys+Girls and production house Oliver. The final pitches were analysed by research agency Ipsos B&A. Pt78 acted as pitch doctor for both the advertising and PR review.