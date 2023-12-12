Loughnane to head up Dentsu X

Shenda Loughnane has been promoted to the role of global brand president of Dentsu X. For the past two years, she was global managing director of the Japanese-owned group’s sister agency, iProspect. Before that she was group managing director of Dentsu Ireland and headed up Ican. She was media director at CDP Associates. She began her 30-year career in adland at Saatchi & Saatchi’s Zenith, based in the Czech and Slovak Republics.

Loughnane replaces Sanjay Nazerali, who is leaving the business.

She starts her new job in January, based jointly out of Dublin and London.